UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

USER traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. 164,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,840. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38. UserTesting has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that UserTesting will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 1,021,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,260,256.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,040,149 shares of company stock worth $14,722,411 over the last quarter.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

