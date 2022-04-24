Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stock Position Raised by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 10.4% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $26,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after purchasing an additional 37,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,029,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded down $2.85 on Friday, reaching $105.20. 469,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,460. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.94 and a fifty-two week high of $109.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.12 and a 200 day moving average of $105.26.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.