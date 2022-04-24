Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 713,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,633 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $311,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 993,721 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $402,283,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $294,547,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $10.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $391.66. 6,326,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,742,808. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $404.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $372.13 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

