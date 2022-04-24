Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Stock Position Lessened by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.3% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,305.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA:VOOG traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.53. 260,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,218. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $237.48 and a 52-week high of $306.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.86.

