Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vasta Platform Limited is an education company principally in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions which cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment. Vasta Platform Limited is based in SAO PAULO. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vasta Platform from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $455.74 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Vasta Platform had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,048 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 932,073 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,272,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 349,739 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

