VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $393.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VACNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 320 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on VAT Group from CHF 450 to CHF 420 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get VAT Group alerts:

Shares of VAT Group stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.63. 723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $52.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.82.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.