Velo 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.09 Million (VELO)

Velo (VELO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. Velo has a total market cap of $64.43 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velo has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Velo coin can currently be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00045293 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,854.16 or 0.07315606 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042216 BTC.

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 27,999,998,947 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Velo’s official website is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

