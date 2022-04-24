Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Raised by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $25,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 23,820 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,465 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 48,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

NYSE:VZ traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.91. 44,958,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,522,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.62. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.