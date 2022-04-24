Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Announces Earnings Results

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.400-$5.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.91. 44,958,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,522,120. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $3,889,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

