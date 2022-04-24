Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of VET stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.59. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 23.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

