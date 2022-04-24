Viacoin (VIA) Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $3,593.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.64 or 0.00262597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001412 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.