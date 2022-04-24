Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.40% of AMETEK worth $136,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 1,197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,844,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.30.

AME traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.17. 1,211,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,752. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.42. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

