Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,332,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,032 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.90% of Genpact worth $389,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,545,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,077,000 after acquiring an additional 909,038 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Genpact by 10.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,029,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,933,000 after purchasing an additional 465,504 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,953,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,537 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Genpact by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,836,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 10.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,062,000 after purchasing an additional 226,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

G traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,030. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

G has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.