Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,261,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,087 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.90% of Ingredion worth $121,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 270.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 69.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.73. 496,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,998. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average of $92.99. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

