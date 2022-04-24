Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,360 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,248,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Monster Beverage worth $119,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,583,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,186,000 after acquiring an additional 505,253 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 772.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.85.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.65. 3,986,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,961. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.99. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.