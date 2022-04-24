Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,432,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255,616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.80% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $476,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VT traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $95.78. 3,355,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,873. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.39. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $93.19 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.