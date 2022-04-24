Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Honeywell International worth $123,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.43.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,039,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,403. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

