Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $117.03 Million Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,530 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.74% of Carter’s worth $117,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter’s stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.98. 575,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,064. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.87.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.71.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

