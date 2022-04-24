Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $119.75 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Truist Financial worth $119,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 51.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 70.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. 7,082,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,615,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $50.29 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

