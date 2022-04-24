Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $134.01 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,024,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,929 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $134,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,506,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,090,000 after acquiring an additional 234,329 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,965,000 after acquiring an additional 648,092 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,094 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,188,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,672,000 after purchasing an additional 204,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 988,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,456,000 after purchasing an additional 33,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.88. 736,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,324. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.58. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.94.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. Mizuho cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

