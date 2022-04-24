Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $397.87 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.22% of Avery Dennison worth $397,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 716,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.42. 660,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,871. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $156.51 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.08.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

