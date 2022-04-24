Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $635.69 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 95,293 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.6% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Tesla worth $635,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $960.41.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,005.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,232,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,731,720. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $937.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $983.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 136.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

