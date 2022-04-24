Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,352,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,952 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Parker-Hannifin worth $430,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $9.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.07. The company had a trading volume of 617,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,944. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $266.94 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.93.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

