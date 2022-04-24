Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,136,919 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 69,452 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation, National Association accounts for approximately 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.56% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $450,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZION. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 507,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 137.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZION stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,400. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average of $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $213,938.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

