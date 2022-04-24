Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,908 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.82% of Landstar System worth $328,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after buying an additional 40,365 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 104,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.83 and a 200-day moving average of $163.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

