Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,319,515 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,996,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319,515 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.24% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $111,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 34.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 84,560 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 8.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 11.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 795.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 46,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $4,087,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,890 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 841,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,411. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.28.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

