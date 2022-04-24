Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 142,837 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,547,686 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,837 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Huntington Bancshares worth $316,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after buying an additional 754,475 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 97,622 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 342,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 28,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,255,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,426,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.99%.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

