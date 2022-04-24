Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,971,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.39% of Alliant Energy worth $367,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Alliant Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of LNT stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.12. 1,427,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.06. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.