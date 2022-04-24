Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,018,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 346,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $304,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $124.61. 1,917,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,330. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.94. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

