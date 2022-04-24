Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,519,062 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,418,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,519,062 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.04% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $109,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3,006.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $49,303.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $53,617.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,054 shares of company stock worth $14,433,759. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.29. 1,550,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,098. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

