Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 193,824 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,146,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,824 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $130,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,587,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,159,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,222,861. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.67 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.30.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

