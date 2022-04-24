Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 37,011 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,011 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $348,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 518.5% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $7.15 on Friday, hitting $257.40. 1,624,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,104. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $247.69 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.03.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

