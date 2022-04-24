Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 47,935 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,718,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.16% of Hubbell worth $357,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

HUBB traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.74. 997,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.58 and its 200 day moving average is $193.40. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.76 and a 12 month high of $212.54.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

