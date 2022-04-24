VIMworld (VEED) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $25,126.00

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $16.47 million and $25,126.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001769 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00046136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.98 or 0.07424327 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

