Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Price Target Cut to €60.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from €80.00 ($86.02) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VTSCY. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €72.00 ($77.42) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.75.

VTSCY stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $14.96.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft develops and manufactures powertrain technologies for sustainable mobility. It offers electronic control units, electronic systems, low-voltage electrification solutions, high-voltage drive solutions, charging technology, and fuel cell technology products, as well as thermal management products in the electric/hybrid vehicles; air management, fluid and evaporation management, combustion and exhaust gas after-treatment, and transmission products; and vehicle access systems.

