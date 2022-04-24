Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Vivid Seats stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 520,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,672. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

