VNX Exchange Market Cap Hits $1.06 Million (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (VNXLU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One VNX Exchange coin can now be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VNX Exchange has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

VNX Exchange Coin Profile

VNX Exchange (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Exchange Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNX Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

