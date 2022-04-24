Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $10,045.72 and approximately $17,914.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

DarkCrypto (DARK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

