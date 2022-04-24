Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) will report $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.62. Voya Financial reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $7.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.09.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $66.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $74.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

