West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $29,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

WST stock opened at $349.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $389.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.86. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.63 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

