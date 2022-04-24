WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives $202.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.31.

A number of analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in WEX by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX stock traded down $5.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.31. The company had a trading volume of 252,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,629. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. WEX has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $229.90.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEX will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

