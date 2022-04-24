WHALE (WHALE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $669,470.00

WHALE (WHALE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a total market cap of $43.61 million and approximately $669,470.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for $5.41 or 0.00013668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00046168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.03 or 0.07383197 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00042867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,063,774 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

