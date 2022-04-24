Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a C$51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.36.

WPM stock opened at C$61.16 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$45.76 and a 1 year high of C$65.45. The company has a market cap of C$27.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$59.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.68, for a total value of C$2,123,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,200 shares in the company, valued at C$17,245,767.56. Also, Director John Brough sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.52, for a total transaction of C$58,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,280. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,751 shares of company stock worth $8,228,933.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

