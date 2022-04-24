WhiteCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.82 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $382.91 million and $3.82 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00042795 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00015957 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005243 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000825 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

