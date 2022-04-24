Wing Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.25 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $20.41 million and $2.25 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.23 or 0.00020979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00045452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.88 or 0.07314916 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043570 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance's total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,478,944 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

