Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Set at GBX 6,100 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,100 ($79.37) target price on Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WIZZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($63.75) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($37.73) price target on Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($68.96) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($57.25) to GBX 3,500 ($45.54) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,669.62 ($47.74).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 3,121 ($40.61) on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 2,250 ($29.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,478 ($71.27). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,049.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,977.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion and a PE ratio of -6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($52.76), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,275,826.18).

Wizz Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.