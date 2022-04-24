Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,660 by Analysts at UBS Group

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from GBX 4,050 ($52.69) to GBX 3,660 ($47.62) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($64.53) to GBX 6,000 ($78.06) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($57.25) to GBX 3,500 ($45.54) in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,450 ($70.91) to GBX 5,300 ($68.96) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. AlphaValue lowered Wizz Air to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,476.67.

Wizz Air stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

