Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,660 by Analysts at UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2022

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZYGet Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from GBX 4,050 ($52.69) to GBX 3,660 ($47.62) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($64.53) to GBX 6,000 ($78.06) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($57.25) to GBX 3,500 ($45.54) in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,450 ($70.91) to GBX 5,300 ($68.96) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. AlphaValue lowered Wizz Air to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,476.67.

Wizz Air stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

About Wizz Air (Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.