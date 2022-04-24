Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 2,513 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.54. 8,003,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,962,170. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $185.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $477.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

