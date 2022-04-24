Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,384 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXG traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.90. 1,320,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,320. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.00. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.75 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.65 and a beta of 1.68.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.71.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,617,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,199 shares of company stock worth $2,790,248. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

