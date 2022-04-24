Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in Walmart by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

WMT traded down $3.01 on Friday, reaching $156.86. 7,012,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,020,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.75. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $435.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

